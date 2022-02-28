Centiva Capital LP Takes $593,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.79 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

