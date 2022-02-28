Centiva Capital LP Sells 9,837 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $147.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

