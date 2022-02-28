Centiva Capital LP Makes New $503,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,907,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,925,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

