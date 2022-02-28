Centiva Capital LP Lowers Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG opened at $137.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

