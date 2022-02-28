Centiva Capital LP Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 828,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

