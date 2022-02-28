Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 4,773 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of PAG opened at $98.47 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

