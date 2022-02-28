CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1,427.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,712,000 after acquiring an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,722,000 after acquiring an additional 672,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. 133,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.