Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.78 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celyad Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

CYAD traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology (Get Rating)

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

