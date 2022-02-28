Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.78 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celyad Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

CYAD traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

