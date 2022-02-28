Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target Increased to €67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from €66.00 ($75.00) to €67.00 ($76.14) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CLNXF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

