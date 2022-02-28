Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 1,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,353,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,039,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,209,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

