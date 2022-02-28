Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,453,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

