Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.71.
Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
