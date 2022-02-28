CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$81.00 to C$79.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CCL Industries traded as low as C$57.39 and last traded at C$57.35, with a volume of 106428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.28.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total transaction of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

