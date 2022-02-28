CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CBTX were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CBTX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $30.43 on Monday. CBTX, Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $747.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

