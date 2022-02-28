Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

