CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-$0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.CarGurus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

CARG traded up $14.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,347. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,322.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 267,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 56,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CarGurus by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

