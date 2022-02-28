Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Bought by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 253,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $9,816,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $893,613.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 71,112 shares valued at $4,689,639. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $61.34 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $149.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

