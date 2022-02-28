Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CDLX stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 71,112 shares worth $4,689,639. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.
About Cardlytics (Get Rating)
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
