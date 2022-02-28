Cardlytics (CDLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDLX stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 71,112 shares worth $4,689,639. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.