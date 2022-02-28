Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$6.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CJ stock traded up C$0.47 on Monday, hitting C$6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,763. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.41. The company has a market cap of C$962.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

