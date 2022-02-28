Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV opened at $51.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.