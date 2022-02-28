Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,599 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,251,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $281.60 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average is $294.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,380 shares of company stock worth $54,982,278. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

