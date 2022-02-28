Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,835,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.