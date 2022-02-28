Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,140 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.