Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $119.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.54. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

