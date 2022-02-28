Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GSK opened at $42.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

