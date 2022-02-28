Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
