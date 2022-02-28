Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $681,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $267.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.