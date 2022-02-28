Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $403.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

