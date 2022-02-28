Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $857,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,770 shares of company stock worth $6,873,580. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $194.71 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

