Cape ANN Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

