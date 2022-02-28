Cape ANN Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $121.29 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

