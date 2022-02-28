Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.