Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Shares of CM opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

