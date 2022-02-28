Canaccord Genuity Group Trims COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price to $78.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 463.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

CMPS stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $577.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.64.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

