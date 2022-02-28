Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $145,474.25 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPT stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.11. 951,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,760. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

