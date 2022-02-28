Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.