Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 466 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.82. 13,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,221. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

