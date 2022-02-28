Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 4,336 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Progressive by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1,796.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,510. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $86.48 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

