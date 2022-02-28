Cambridge Trust Co. Has $36.92 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $36,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.57. 5,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.