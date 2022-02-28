Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 5,922 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,928. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.91 and a 200 day moving average of $454.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

