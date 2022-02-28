Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

A stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

