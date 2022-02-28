Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Calix were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Calix by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $7,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

