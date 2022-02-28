California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

