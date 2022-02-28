California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 187,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

