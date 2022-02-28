California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BECN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

