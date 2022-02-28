California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 8.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Schrödinger by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $114.10.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Profile (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.