California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 42.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 131.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 278,016 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 224,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

