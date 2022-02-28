Cabot Wellington LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cabot Wellington LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 52.4% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $114,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $219.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,697. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day moving average is $232.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

