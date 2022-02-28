Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.40. 130,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,782,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

