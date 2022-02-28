Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 225.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $540.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

