Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.96) to GBX 2,400 ($32.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt cut Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,913. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

